Tamzin Outhwaite follows the Beckhams with this lavish addition to her home

Tamzin Outhwaite is making an extravagant addition to her London home, by installing a £12,000 sauna in her garden. The EastEnders actress is following in the footsteps of David and Victoria Beckham with the new addition to her property, after the couple installed a similar igloo-style structure at their Cotswolds residence.

According to Daily Mail, Tamzin has been given planning permission for the Scandinavian steam room, which has room for six people and resembles a log cabin from the outside. The structure will be largely hidden from view in the mum-of-three's garden, which is why none of her neighbours had any objections to its construction.

Tamzin has ordered her sauna from Iglucraft, the same company where the Beckhams ordered theirs. The company has become a favourite among celebrities, as Guy Ritchie also bought one for his Wiltshire estate in September, and likely recommended it to his friend, retired footballer David.

However, the Beckhams opted for a lavish cabin with a sauna, steam room, relaxation room and wash room, with space for six people to relax and unwind in their own back garden. David shared a glimpse at the structure in his garden before Christmas, writing: "Loving this cold weather right now."

Tamzin, who plays Mel Owen in the soap, often shares photos of her home on social media, where she lives with boyfriend Tom Childs and her two daughters – Marnie Mae and Florence Elsie – from her marriage to actor Tom Ellis.

The actress appears to have a passion for interior design and regularly showcases her latest vintage finds and upcycling projects on Instagram, including transforming her bathroom with a cabinet from a "junk shop", which had been fitted with a marble worktop and patterned ceramic tiles.

