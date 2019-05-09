Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden shows off her epic home bar She's made her fans green with envy

Amanda Holden has become the envy of fans after sharing a look inside the incredible bar she has built at her family home. The Britain’s Got Talent judge and her husband Chris converted an unused dining room in their home into their very own drinking establishment, complete with an impressive selection of spirits on display.

While it’s not the first time the mum-of-two has shared a snap from the bar, she revealed it has recently undergone a renovation project, following on from her recent work on the kitchen and dining room.

Amanda Holden showed off her amazing home bar on Instagram

Sharing a photo of herself clutching a gin and tonic while sat on a bar stool in her pyjamas with her feet resting on the countertop, Amanda wrote: "It’s G&T in my PJs! Thrilled with my bar renovation!"

It’s no wonder Amanda is happy with the finished result; the design could easily be mistaken for a swanky cocktail bar, with its dark ceilings, quirky palm print House of Hackney wallpaper and striking bubble lighting over the serving area. A shelf in the background is filled with an array of different spirits, while a large mirror adds to the premium feel.

As always, Amanda has helped her fans by divulging where she bought each item from, revealing that the studded bar stools are from her “new obsession” Sweet Pea and Willow, and cost £305 each. Meanwhile, the statement light fitting is from Eichholtz and costs around £1,600.

The TV personality appears to be doing a gradual renovation of the home she shares with her husband Chris and their two daughters, and recently enlisted some professional stylists and organisers to curate her wardrobe and a play room.

Amanda has recently renovated her dining room

Amanda and Chris also own a second home in the Cotswolds that they have worked hard on transforming into their very own family country retreat, and the 48-year-old often shares photos of both properties on social media.

