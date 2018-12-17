David Beckham has made an unexpected £14,000 addition to the family home – what will Victoria say? This looks amazing!

David Beckham is sure to be popular with his family after making a luxurious addition to their family home. The retired footballer has invested in an authentic cabin complete with sauna and steam room in the garden of their Cotswolds home, which cost almost £14,000.

The dad-of-four showcased the unusual igloo-style structure on Instagram on Sunday, telling his followers he was "loving it with this cold weather right now". And who can blame him? With space for six people to unwind and enjoy the benefits of a sauna, steam room, relaxation room and wash room all in their back garden, it’s sure to be a hit over the Christmas holidays.

David Beckham has bought a sauna for the family home

David has opted for the most spacious cabin on offer; the triple sauna from Iglucraft, which costs from £13,900 and could have been designed to suit his tastes, as customers can choose the colour of paint for both inside and outside, as well as making additions such as LED lighting, a back rest and large benches to make the sauna more comfortable.

His wife Victoria Beckham is sure to be particularly keen to use the new facilities. The fashion designer loves treating herself to a relaxing spa break on occasion, and enjoyed a wellness retreat at Villa Stephanie in Baden-Baden, Germany in Germany in October.

The family spend Christmas at their country retreat

The rustic sauna is likely to have been installed at the Beckhams’ country retreat in the Cotswolds. The family often escape to the incredible barn renovation for weekends and holidays, and spent Christmas 2017 there, so it would be no surprise if they choose to retreat there for the festive season once again.

David and Victoria have been carrying out extensive works at their nine-bedroom property, including adding a £30,000 tennis court where their son Romeo can play. They also plan to add a 60ft croquet lawn, a natural swimming pond, orchard with 23 different types of trees and two vegetable patches. Sounds idyllic!

