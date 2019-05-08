Pregnant Alex Jones reveals big plans for next home project She's currently on maternity leave from The One Show

She may be just days away from welcoming her second child, but Alex Jones is already lining up some special projects at her family home for when the baby is born. The One Show presenter, who is currently on maternity leave, shared a photo of a beautiful floral display on Tuesday, telling fans she hopes to recreate it in her own garden.

Alex took the photo during a visit to Petersham Nurseries, showing a rustic wheelbarrow filled with colourful flowers and plants. "Badly want to recreate this in our garden #dreaming," she captioned the photo.

Alex Jones said she wants to recreate these plants in her garden

The 42-year-old has been in nesting mode at home since starting her maternity leave from her BBC show at the end of April. It appears her baby may be due imminently, as in a recent Instagram post she said she hoped to welcome her first child before the Duchess of Sussex's royal baby was born, and had been drinking raspberry leaf tea in a bid to prepare herself for the new arrival.

Alex's other activities in preparation for the birth have included some "late night buggy building" with her husband Charlie, relaxing while catching up on TV boxsets, and reading up on hypnobirthing while in the bath – a process that is supposed to help ease the pain of childbirth and improve the labour experience.

The second-time mum has the perfect place to prepare for her baby's birth, photos she has shared from home show how beautifully styled the property is, following a ten-month renovation project. Alex and her husband have continued to make improvements to their home including adding a new log burning fireplace to their living room earlier this year, so no doubt she will be able to fulfil her dream of transforming her garden over the summer.

