Stacey Solomon shares a peek inside her super-stylish bedroom Fans are obsessed with her duvet cover

With just weeks to go until she welcomes her third child, Stacey Solomon has been spending lots of time at home with her boyfriend Joe Swash and her two sons, Leighton and Zachary. And it appears the Loose Women star has the perfect spot to relax after sharing a photo of her cosy bedroom setup on Instagram over the weekend.

The 29-year-old posted a rare snap from her family home on Friday, showing herself sat up in bed as her son Leighton took her nap while resting on her pregnancy pillow. As well as loving the candid photo, fans were obsessed with Stacey’s bedroom décor, which included a grey upholstered bed frame and wooden bedside table with a contrasting green drawer.

Stacey Solomon shared a look inside her bedroom

Adding a pop of colour to the pale grey room was the bright green palm print duvet colour which received lots of complimentary comments from Stacey’s fans. The duvet cover is Wallace Cotton’s Cactus Bay set, which costs between £130 and £150, and the mum-to-be went one step further by matching her pyjama bottoms to the tropical bedding.

Similar designs are currently available at retailers including Dunelm and George at Asda, while Marks & Spencer’s sold out pink palm leaf design duvet cover is set to return to stores in July due to popular demand.

The Loose Women star has a Wallace Cotton duvet cover

Stacey moved into her "together home" with boyfriend Joe and her sons in 2018, following a three-year relationship. The couple have been busy transforming the property over the past few months, and added their own personal stamp by displaying framed photos and ornaments in each room.

There will be a new addition to the family in the next few weeks, as Stacey and Joe prepare to welcome their first child together. Stacey celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower at the weekend, which was attended by her friends Andrea McLean, Candice Brown, Jane Moore, and Ashley Roberts.

