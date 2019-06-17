Khloé Kardashian shares a look inside baby True's beautiful nursery Wow!

Khloé Kardashian has said her daughter True’s nursery is one of her favourite places – and we can see why! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of the pretty bedroom on Instagram, showing lavish touches including a neon light spelling out "Baby Thompson" mounted on the wall above the bed.

The nursery has a pink colour scheme, with a huge sofa lined with cushions, a fluffy throw and True’s toys. A cream rug sits on the floor, while a sheep model is positioned next to the window. "One of my favourite places," Khloé captioned the photo.

Khloe Kardashian said True's nursery is one of her favourite places

The doting mum has previously shared other glimpses inside the amazing space she has created for her baby girl, including the modern Perspex cot True sleeps in. Khloé splashed out $5,000 (£3,973) on the Nursery Works Vetro crib, which is the same design used by her sister Kim Kardashian for her four children.

RELATED: Take a look at the Kardashian-Jenners' family homes

Khloé lives in Calabasas with her one-year-old daughter following her split from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 34-year-old often shares photos of her luxurious mansion on Instagram, with highlights including a wine cellar, outdoor swimming pool, and guest house. The reality TV star lives close to her mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, and enlisted the same interior designer as her youngest sister to transform her property.

The baby's room has a £3,973 cot

While Khloé has created one beautiful nursery for baby True, Kylie recently revealed that her daughter Stormi has two bedrooms – one in her home and another at her office, so they can spend time together while she works.

GALLERY: Inside Khloe Kardashian's beautiful family home

The 21-year-old shared a glimpse inside the fun toddler-friendly space in her new YouTube video, which takes fans though a typical day in her life. The space is filled with a selection of books and toys, including a ball pit and toy kitchen, while Stormi also has her own miniature car she can drive around the office. "It's hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes. So that’s why I made her a bedroom here, so she can be with me and still have fun," Kylie says in the video.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.