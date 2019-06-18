Prince Harry's Barbados holiday villa is up for sale – and you won't believe how much it costs! It's a favourite among celebs…

The luxurious villa where Prince Harry stayed in Barbados is on the market – for a huge £31.5million. Cove Spring House is a ten-bedroom beachfront villa that has not only hosted British royalty, but also Hollywood royalty, with celebrities including Elton John, Hugh Grant, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Rod Stewart all reported to have stayed there.

That's not all; the 20,000 square foot villa was also used by Simon Cowell as his Judges' Houses base during previous series of the X Factor, so it's easy to see why this iconic retreat has such a big asking price.

A holiday villa where Prince Harry stayed in Barbados is up for sale (Photo: RightMove)

The villa is located on a 1.3-acre estate in the St James district of Barbados, with beautiful views over the sea. With its own private gym, Jacuzzi, spa and cinema room, and an idyllic location next to the beach, you would have little reason to leave, but should you want to go and explore, the historic towns of Holetown and Speightstown are nearby, as are the championship golf courses at Sandy Lane and Apes Hill. There are also 19 full-time staff on site to cater to your every need and maintain the beachfront villa to the highest standards.

MORE: 12 times the royals have shared a glimpse at home life

The villa has ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms (Photo: RightMove)

Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside said: "This is about as close as you can get to seeing how Hollywood royalty and actual royalty live away from the cameras and Rightmove is always the place to come to satisfy your wildest property desires. This Caribbean clifftop villa is a real sight to behold; the panoramic views from the terraces are truly breath-taking, while the tropical gardens and overall serenity make Cove Spring House one of the most luxurious listings we have to offer. It’s no wonder the likes of Prince Harry choose to live their best life out there."

MORE: Where does the royal family live?

There is also a private swimming pool with sea views (Photo: RightMove)

Prince Harry visited Cove Spring House during a trip to Barbados in January 2010, where he was joined by Prince Seesio of Lesotho to launch the Sentebale Polo Cup at nearby Apes Hill Polo Club. See the full listing with Hardings International on RightMove.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.