Simon Cowell's immaculate Malibu beach house will make you green with envy

Simon Cowell spent months recovering from a broken back at his Malibu home during 2020. The American Idol judge was testing his new electric bike in the courtyard of his $24million (£18.3million) beach house when he sustained the injuries, and has since joked that he should have "read the manual" before trying out the bike for the first time.

As places to rest and recuperate go, it doesn't get much better than Simon's sprawling home, which has the benefit of being spread across one floor so he doesn't have to worry about trying to walk up and down the stairs.

While the star has now headed to Barbados for the Christmas break, we take a look at his glorious beachfront home back in Malibu…

The 60-year-old purchased the home for himself, his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric back in 2017. It boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on a 1.63-acre estate overlooking the ocean.

Outside, the property has a plunge pool and hot tub, a barbecue area and koi pond, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the space. Simon also has a tennis court, however, previous aerial photos showed it being used as an overflow car park.

The media mogul doesn't often share photos inside his private home, but did previously share a photo of himself and Eric sat in the garden with their pet dogs earlier this year. Simon is reportedly planning to spend more time at the property in order to enjoy a quieter life away from Hollywood with his family.

The move means he is set to sell the Los Angeles mansion he has owned for 16 years, which has equally impressive amenities such as a high-tech home cinema, a state-of-the-art gym, a luxury spa with a wet steam room, a solarium and a lap pool.

Simon spent five years constructing his "dream home" on the site in Beverly Hills. News of his planned move may come as a surprise, as Simon previously said of the house: "This is the place that I feel most at home in LA. I love it here. I feel at home, at peace."

