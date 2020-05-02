Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell lives in a £15million mansion in Wimbledon, London with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, and the star is reportedly in the process of installing a 15m outdoor pool. The council have only just granted Simon permission to start building works, with his aim being to transform it into a home that "meets the modern requirements of the family". Apparently, as well as the pool, this will include a pool house, a poolside bar, additional security, underfloor heating and air conditioning. He will also update his existing sunroom which, plans say, will be renovated with a "glazed conservation lantern roof" to "allow the owner to enjoy sunshine throughout the year in a private position".

Simon lives with his girlfriend Lauren and son Eric

Where privacy is concerned, Simon's plans also include upgrading the lighting and security cameras in the house, while also adding three new vehicle gates with "new retractable bollards repositioned to the centre of the gates".

Simon's former home in Holland Park

Simon and his family previously lived in Holland Park with neighbours including David and Victoria Beckham and Robbie Williams, but they relocated after a burglary in the house while they slept upstairs in December 2015. Why Wimbledon? Their new six-bedroom property was rumoured to be in the perfect position for son Eric's school, but this was denied by a spokesperson who said, "Simon and Lauren chose to move because they really like the area – there's been no decision made yet on schools."

Simon gave an interview from home

Since moving, Simon has kept his home life as private as possible, however a recent interview on Good Morning Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic revealed a large white room with a selection of grey shearling cushions. He also shared a video message to thank the NHS in another white room on a white leather sofa with more grey cushions and a large house plant in a grey vase in the background.

