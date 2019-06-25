The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester moving out of Kensington Palace apartment The Duke is the Queen's paternal cousin

Kensington Palace is home to a few royal couples and families, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester who have lived there for years. But the Queen's cousin Prince Richard and his Danish-born wife Birgitte are set to move out of their palatial mansion, Apartment 1, and downsize to a smaller residence, the Old Stables, also based within Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess's three children Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman are all grown up and have long flown the nest, so it's only natural that the couple are downsizing.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are moving into the Old Stables, Kensington Palace

Royal accounts have revealed that refurbishment for the Duke and Duchess' new home, the Old Stables, cost £400,000. According to the report: "The scheme allows for the complete refurbishment of the property including the old and failing mechanical and electrical systems. The project commenced in January 2019 and is due for completion in summer 2019."

A source confirmed that the Gloucesters are still living in Apartment 1, but will be downsizing to the renovated Old Stables property in the coming year. "It has required rewiring, changes of boilers and some reconfiguration," said the insider.

The couple previously lived at Apartment 1, Kensington Palace

Apartment 1 boasts 21 rooms as well as adjoining doors to Prince William and Kate's luxurious home, Apartment 1A. There had been speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would move into Apartment 1 after work was carried out to maintain the roof last year, but Prince Harry and Meghan opted to move to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor instead. A decision on who will occupy the property has "not yet been finalised," according to a royal spokesman.

Royal accounts also revealed that renovation on Harry and Meghan's Windsor home cost £2.4m of taxpayer's money. Frogmore Cottage underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single home for the couple and their baby son Archie, with all fittings and fixtures privately paid for by the Duke and Duchess. It is likely they installed a luxury kitchen and bathroom.

