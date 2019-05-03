The Queen Mother's former Caribbean retreat is up for sale – take a look inside It’s definitely fit for royalty

A luxurious Caribbean estate previously visited by the late Queen Mother is up for sale, and it’s definitely fit for royalty. The Little Hill Estate, located at The Tryall Club in Jamaica has played host to many prestigious guests including the monarch’s mum, and is now on the market for $6.5million (around £5million).

Set on a 200-foot hill and with 360 degree views of the Caribbean Sea, it’s easy to see why visitors would be so enamoured by the 10,000-square-foot villa. The property was first built by renowned architect Robert Hartley in 1959 and underwent extensive renovations in 2012, and boasts impressive facilities for guests.

The Queen Mother stayed at The Little Hill Estate in Jamaica (Photos: Christie's International Real Estate)

The Little Hill Estate has both staff quarters and gardener’s quarters, as well as a private outdoor swimming pool, picturesque gardens, and huge bedrooms and reception rooms. It would be large enough to host big groups, with five bedrooms within the villa, and an additional five bedrooms in the staff quarters. And that’s not all; active guests can take advantage of the tennis court and access to the club’s internationally acclaimed championship golf course.

Not only does the estate have a rich royal history, it is also located close to another area of Jamaica that is popular with the British royals – Montego Bay. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at the lavish Round Hill Hotel and Villas while attending the wedding of Prince Harry’s best friend Thomas Inskip in March 2017. Meanwhile, the Queen and Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, and Prince of Wales have all been guests at the Half Moon hotel since its opening in 1954.

The property boasts beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea

It’s currently listed with Christie’s International Real Estate, and is bound to prove popular with investors looking to snap up a piece of royal history.