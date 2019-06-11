Meghan Markle to open doors of Frogmore Cottage for magazine shoot – details The Duchess of Sussex will be returning to work from maternity leave

The Duchess of Sussex is planning to star in a photoshoot with Vogue magazine and write a piece about the causes close to her heart, including female empowerment. Meghan, 37, will feature in the UK publication's September issue, HELLO! understands; the news was first reported by The Sun. Her husband Prince Harry and their baby boy Archie will not form part of the project and Meghan does not want to be on the cover.

The pictures will be taken at the family home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, giving readers the first glimpse inside Harry and Meghan's property. The Sun claims that British Vogue editor Edward Enninful arranged the article directly with the former actress, after "courting" her from day one.

Meghan will appear in the September issue of Vogue

Meghan will follow in the footsteps of her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, who featured in the June 2016 issue of British Vogue as part of the collaboration between the magazine and the National Portrait Gallery. Kate, who starred on the cover, is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, a role she has held since 2012.

At the time, a spokesperson for Prince William's wife said: "The Duchess was delighted to play a part in celebrating the centenary of an institution that has given a platform to some of the most renowned photographers in this country's history. The Duchess had never taken part in a photography shoot like this before. She hopes that people appreciate the portraits with the sense of relaxed fun with which they were taken."

The photoshoot will take place at Frogmore Cottage

In May 2017, William, Kate and their two elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also photographed for GQ magazine, alongside their pet dog Lupo. William gave a candid interview about the death of his mother Princess Diana and the importance of mental health. "I would like to have had her advice," William said of Diana. "I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."

He continued: "I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better. It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people's grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her."

