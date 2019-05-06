WIN a stay at Prince Charles' Scottish retreat Castle of Mey The Scottish property previously belonged to the Queen Mother

The Prince of Wales has launched a new luxury development at the Queen Mother’s former Scottish holiday home, Castle of Mey, in a bid to attract new visitors to the castle and help the local community to thrive. The Queen Mother passed the safeguarding of her beloved home on to her eldest grandchild – known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland – after her death in 2002, and he’s been dedicated to securing the castle’s future.

HELLO! joined Prince Charles as he formally opened a new ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle, the Granary Lodge, which has been designed to pay homage to the castle’s rich royal history. The Queen Mother visited the castle every August and October until she was 101, and a wall filled with black-and-white photographs show her at local dances, the annual Mey games, and walking with her corgis.

The Prince of Wales has opened a new bed and breakfast at Castle of Mey

The new lodge was Prince Charles’ idea, based on a similar venture at Dumfries House in Ayrshire. "He was completely involved and approved everything. He always says the devil’s in the detail and he’s absolutely right, because if you get something wrong, it’s wrong forever," said Robert Lovie of The Prince’s Foundation.

Castle of Mey and Granary Lodge (Highland Drones and Angus Mackay Photography)

Pick up a copy of this week's HELLO! magazine to see more amazing pictures of the opening of the lodge and for a peek inside the historic castle.

