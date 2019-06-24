Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend lavish family wedding in France The couple attended the civil ceremony last weekend

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated a very special wedding over the weekend – the nuptials of Jack's younger brother Thomas and his bride Amy Rodgers. The couple travelled to Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur in southwestern France for the fairytale wedding on Saturday. Eugenie looked summer-ready in a yellow floral dress as she attended the church ceremony, while Jack, presumed to be best man, was dapper in a morning suit and navy waistcoat.

The bride and groom chose to marry in France as Amy's family have a holiday home there, HELLO! understands. As we previously reported, Thomas and Amy tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London on Saturday 15 June, before holding another bigger celebration abroad.

Eugenie and Jack, pictured previously, attended a family wedding in France

For her church wedding, Amy looked gorgeous in an ethereal gown that featured a deep V-neck, a flowing tulle skirt and sheer panels on the bodice. She wore a dainty tiara and completed her bridal look with a long veil. The newlyweds were showered with confetti as they left the church via a flower-adorned archway.

The reception took place at the bride's family home, HELLO! understands, where guests tucked into a three-tiered wedding cake that was decorated with fresh peonies and lavender. The dark chocolate and hazelnut cake featured orange and almond layers and was presented on a wood slice.

Thomas acted as Jack's best man at the royal wedding last year

The celebrations continued on Sunday, with guests enjoying an alfresco lunch of olives, healthy salads and French baguettes. The table was sweetly decorated with a miniature 'Just Married' pink van. Amy and Thomas' friends also made the most of the family's swimming pool, sunbathing and swimming in the 30-degree heat while others were able to relax under the gazebos.

Thomas is the younger brother of Eugenie's husband Jack. His engagement to Amy was formally announced in May 2018, just four months after Eugenie and Jack's own wedding news was released by the palace. Thomas was Jack's best man at the royal wedding last October. The newlywed is two years younger than Jack and graduated from the University of Leeds in 2011. According to his biography on the Troy Asset Management website, Thomas manages UK investor relationships and joined the business in 2013. He was previously a broker sales executive at Jupiter Unit Trust Managers.

