The Countess of Wessex's wedding florists launch new service the royals will love – and you will too They’re a favourite among the royal family

The florists who created the beautiful floral displays for the royal wedding of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are launching a new nationwide home delivery service, meaning anyone can add a royal-approved touch to their homes.

Lavender Green Flowers were chosen by Edward and Sophie to arrange the bouquets and displays for their nuptials at St George’s Chapel at Windsor in 1999, and have a long-standing relationship with the royal family, continuing to provide flowers to Windsor Castle and Kensington Palace, as well as at Royal Ascot. More recently, they were also selected by the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton to deliver the flowers, and stunning floral arch, for her wedding to James Matthews.

Lavender Green Flowers is launching a home delivery service

Sure to be a hit with the royals, as well as members of the public, the new Lavender Green AT HOME subscription service is designed to hand deliver a seasonal selection of freshly cut flowers and foliage for you to style in your own way. And to make the service even more special, you can work with a dedicated floristry consultant to share your colour preferences and interiors aesthetic, so they can handpick blooms to suit.

Each customer will receive notes to inspire them on how to arrange the flowers and display them around the home, which they promise will be a therapeutic experience. We have a feeling that the Duchess of Sussex, who lives close to Lavender Green’s Windsor Branch, will love it. Meghan previously said that she loved buying flowers during her visits to London, and her Instagram posts weren’t complete without an artfully-styled vase of colourful peonies, something she has likely continued in her new home at Frogmore Cottage.

The florists provided the flowers for the Countess of Wessex and Pippa Middleton's weddings

The service works on a flexible basis with prices starting from £120, with customers able to place a single order or subscribe to a monthly, fortnightly or weekly service on the florist’s website. Not only is it a great way to brighten up any home, it could also offer former clients Sophie and Pippa a special way to bring back fond memories of their wedding days.

