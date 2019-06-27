Maria Sharapova opens the doors to her one-of-a-kind Los Angeles home Isn’t it beautiful?

Maria Sharapova has proudly shared a look inside her Los Angeles home, which she said she was "obsessed" with throughout the design and construction process. The tennis player was heavily involved with every step of creating her one-of-a-kind property, and told Architectural Digest she "wasn’t going to delegate any part of it", going so far as visiting the work site or her architect's office as soon as she returned from any tournaments abroad.

The three-storey home has beautiful sea views spanning from Palos Verdes to Malibu, particularly from her master bedroom and bathroom. Other highlights include a striking double-height entrance, plus a huge swimming pool and outdoor entertaining area, as well as a basement lounge that even has its own bowling alley.

Maria Sharapova showcased her Los Angeles home in Architectural Digest

However, despite the luxurious touches within the house, Maria said she wanted to maintain a minimalist vibe throughout, which is reflected in the elegant furnishings and stripped-back colour palette. "I was inspired by Japanese architecture and minimalist aesthetics," Maria told the magazine. "I didn’t grow up with lots of stuff around. For me, uncluttered means healthy. If you don’t use something, you don’t need it."

Maria said the property is her favourite place in the world

The 32-year-old’s house is also designed to make the most of the outdoor space, with sliding doors from the living room and dining area leading directly out to the swimming pool. No wonder, then, that Maria says her house is her favourite place in the world. "I’ve travelled all over the world and enjoyed lots of incredible spaces. But my home is my absolute favourite. I think that’s the way it should be," she said.

Read the full interview and see more photos of Maria’s home in the July/ August issue of Architectural Digest.

