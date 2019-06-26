Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares exciting news: 'Finally making it happen' It's a big move for the professional dancer

While his brother Curtis is currently living it up in the Love Island villa, AJ Pritchard is currently making a big house move of his own! The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer revealed he has started to furnish his flat in London, and shared a photo of himself looking through furniture fabric swatches from online retailer Danetti while sat on the floor in his new home.

"I'm finally making it happen. #furniture with the help of @danetti_com – Selecting colours & textures so many swatches #choices #flat #home," AJ captioned the photo, which received comments from his former celebrity dance partner Lauren Steadman, who added a hands up emoji, and the show's 2016 winner Ore Oduba. "But that floor looks so uncomfortable to sleep on!!! #abouttimeAJ," he wrote.

AJ Pritchard has moved into his own home

Although he is yet to finalise his choices, AJ said he particularly liked one grey leather fabric which he said would be good for a chair. The 24-year-old appears to be leaning towards a grey colour scheme, judging by the various samples he had to choose from.

GALLERY: Take a look inside the Strictly Come Dancing professionals' houses

It is an exciting time for AJ, as not only has he moved into his own home, but he also revealed that he will be launching his own tour in 2020. However, the shows will mean that he won't be able to join his fellow Strictly pros on their group tour.

The Strictly pro is launching his own tour in 2020

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the professional dancer revealed: "Thank You for all the messages asking if I am doing the Strictly Professional Tour in May 2020 - I won't be on this tour next year. I wish everyone great success in their tours and I will be announcing my AJ Live March 2020 dates imminently! ... #ajlive2020."

MORE: Inside the Love Island contestants' homes

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.