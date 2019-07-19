Loose Women's Saira Khan inspired by Stacey Solomon with latest home project Has she been inspired by Stacey Solomon?

Stacey Solomon wasn’t the only of the Loose Women tackling a home organisation project on Thursday. It appears the new mum may have inspired her co-star Saira Khan to do some decluttering of her own, as she shared a look at her newly-organised wardrobe and jewellery collection on Instagram Stories.

The mum-of-two admitted she had been procrastinating at home, and instead of writing her newspaper column, she had instead found a new way to organise her jewellery. "When you should be writing your column but you get distracted with creating a solution for your necklaces!" Saira captioned the photo, which showed her jewellery hanging on three rows of wall-mounted pegs.

Saira Khan organised her home on Thursday

The 49-year-old then moved onto her footwear, showing her impressive shoe collection lined up on shelves, telling fans: "Getting there." Last but not least, her wardrobe got the decluttering treatment, with Saira saying she would be taking lots of clothes to her local charity shop after her third clear out.

As well as decluttering, Saira has spent the past year renovating her property to transform it into her dream home, and is currently focusing on turning her loft space into a "white haven". The Loose Women star revealed she is upcycling old furniture by painting it white, to create her very own "girly" space.

The Loose Women star shared a photo of her newly-organised shoe collection

Saira has documented the renovation process on her Instagram page, showing room-by-room makeovers including her "dream kitchen" and more recently, her home office, which features desk space for both herself and her children to do their homework. "A tidy office helps me to think straight – but how long will this organisation last?" she asked while sharing a photo of her pristine workspace.

