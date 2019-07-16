Mandy Moore shares a peek inside her dreamy kitchen #KitchenGoals

Mandy Moore has given her fans major home envy after sharing a glimpse inside her beautiful kitchen and utility room. The This Is Us actress shared her excitement after inviting Animal Planet host Jackson Galaxy, who is known as The Cat Daddy, round to address behavioural issues with her pets.

"What an honour to have @thecatdaddy himself in our home. We're extremely lucky that all of our pets (2 dogs and 3 cats) get along well but we have a few behavioural issues with our sweet Olivia to address and holy cow did we learn a lot," Mandy wrote. "Thank you so much for your time, patience and mojo, Jackson!"

Mandy Moore shared a peek inside her kitchen on Instagram

While fans of the YouTube star were excited to see him and Mandy together, others couldn't resist commenting on her beautiful kitchen, which has sage green cabinets with gold handles and glossy marble worktops. The walls are painted white, with an integrated wine fridge and pendant lights hanging over the island unit. Meanwhile, a utility room can be seen in the background through an open doorway, with two washing machines, fitted cabinets and open shelving.

"All I can say is I wish I had your laundry room #laundryroomgoals," one fan commented, while another wrote: "Wow, nice house!" A third agreed: "I love the colour scheme of your kitchen."

The This is Us star lives in Pasadena with her husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy lives with her husband Taylor Goldsmith in Los Angeles, in a house that likely has special sentimental meaning to them both, as it is where they tied the knot in November. The couple hosted a low-key ceremony in their back garden, which was transformed into a beautiful venue with a flower arch, antique rugs and pampas grass lining the aisle.

Speaking to Architectural Digest about her home in 2018, Mandy said: “We fell in love with the views, the pool, the yard, basically the whole energy of the place."

