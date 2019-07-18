Stacey Solomon gives her home a makeover for baby Rex – and it looks amazing! Wish we were as organised…

Stacey Solomon has proudly shown off the fruits of her labour after she spent hours tidying up one of the rooms in her home. The Loose Women panellist completely transformed a storage area that was filled to the brim with her children's board games, toys and knick-knacks. She emptied the shelves and replaced the clutter with plastic organisers for baby Rex's things, from his nappies to muslins to dummies. Each white box was clearly labelled and neatly filled to the brim with supplies.

Stacey also put up some gorgeous framed photos of her eight-week-old son, posing solo and alongside his big brothers Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven. One sweet frame showed Rex's handprint and a photo of Joe Swash cuddling his baby boy.

Despite working to make her home more beautiful and comfortable for her youngest child, Stacey, 29, did admit that she experienced a bad case of 'mum guilt' this week. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie with baby Rex and wrote: "I feel like I shouldn't really have these feelings because I'm nearly 8 weeks in and I am so incredibly lucky to have amazing children, a wonderful partner, loving, caring, & supportive family and I'm almost a bit embarrassed to say... That truth be told, I'm having a bit of a gut wrenching day. One of those days that physically hurts your tummy."

Stacey continued: "I have absolutely no idea why. Mum guilt has kicked in full swing. Nothing in particular triggers the feeling. It's just there. Tried to keep busy and organise the hell out of the house which has helped for short moments (but also felt guilty about it). So making a conscious effort to try to accept it and let the feelings come and go."

Alongside the gorgeous snap of baby Rex smiling, she added: "I found this picture from a few days ago when I caught a rare snap of us both smiling at the same time (and when I'd miraculously found the energy to have fun with my makeup drawer). I've been looking at it all day to remind myself that these feelings WILL pass and every day will be different."

