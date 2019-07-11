Lorraine Kelly is all ready for the summer holidays at her Buckinghamshire home The TV host has prepared her garden for her extended break

Lorraine Kelly has spent the past year making her new house feel like home, and the latest part to get a makeover is the garden – just in time for the summer holidays! The ITV Lorraine presenter shared a peek at her relaxing terrace area on Thursday, telling fans there was "nothing better than being outside now the weather’s a little less grey".

The 59-year-old put her feet up as she relaxed outdoors with her pet dog Angus, on a new sofa she received from Wayfair, who she stars in an advertising campaign for. The rattan sofa certainly looks like a relaxing spot for Lorraine to spend time with her husband Steve and any visiting friends and family, with grey cushioned seating, a matching glass-topped table and foot stool.

Lorraine Kelly shared a look inside her garden on Thursday

The garden project comes just weeks after Lorraine shared a peek inside her newly-transformed conservatory, which she said had gone from being an underused space to a "complete haven". Lorraine injected some personality into the room with quirky touches including penguin ornaments and a dog print cushion. "My favourite item in here is the sofa as it’s so stylish and a beautiful colour. The scatter cushions and throws make it so relaxing and Angus will just curl up at our feet and snooze – he just loves this room!" Lorraine said.

The Scottish TV presenter relocated to Buckinghamshire from Dundee over a year ago to be closer to work in London, and previously said both she and her husband had been ready to downsize from their family home after their daughter Rosie moved out.

The TV presenter has plenty of space for entertaining

But they have still kept Rosie in mind when decorating the house, creating a stylish bedroom and workspace just for her whenever she returns from her job in Singapore. They have also converted a cabin in the garden into a luxurious guest house for visitors, which we have a feeling will have proved popular with their family and friends.

