Prince Charles has the sweetest family photos on display in Clarence House – take a look

The Prince of Wales has shared a rare look inside his London residence Clarence House, and revealed the special family mementos he has on display. Prince Charles proved he is just like any proud father and grandfather, with framed photos from his sons Prince William and Prince Harry’s wedding days positioned alongside official portraits featuring his eldest grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The 70-year-old opened the doors to his home for a special feature with Australian magazine Women’s Weekly, and allowed photographer Hugo Burnand unprecedented access to the residence, which is currently undergoing essential renovation works and won’t open to the public in August as usual.

Prince Charles has shared a look inside his London home, Clarence House

One of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official wedding portraits sits on top of the grand piano, alongside Prince Charles’ family portrait to commemorate his 70th birthday, and another of himself and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding photo is on display in the Morning Room, next to a framed portrait of the Queen and Prince of Wales, and pictures of Charles’ late grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Prince Charles and Camilla share the property, which used to be home to the Queen Mother

Prince Charles moved into Clarence House following the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, while the Duchess of Cornwall moved in following their wedding in 2005. Although Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved in, many of the rooms have been kept just as they were when his grandmother lived there, and there are many historic ornaments and gifts that have been presented to the royals over the years throughout the residence. They include the jarrah wood panelling that lines ‘The Quiet Room’, a wedding gift to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh from the Australian people, and silver wine coolers that were a wedding gift to the Duke of York (later King George VI) and Lady Bowes-Lyon in 1923.

