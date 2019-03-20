Rylan Clark-Neal's new homeware range is ultra-glam – and fits perfectly in his Essex home The This Morning star has launched a new venture

Not content with his busy TV and radio career, Rylan Clark-Neal has launched another exciting new venture – his debut home accessories and fragrance line, Luxenoa at qvcuk.com. The BBC Radio 2 presenter has recently added to the collection with a new range of accessories, and he's already filling his Essex home with the glamorous pieces.

They include a new mirrored and glass candle holder that he showed in his living room on Tuesday, telling his fans it was "so gorgeous". The unique design costs £69 and is available alongside an array of complementing candle holders, votives and lanterns, all reflecting his love for luxury candles and home fragrances. Prices range from £21 for an ice block candle holder up to £150 for the 4 wick tall hurricane candle, which boasts a burn time of up to 240 hours.

Adding to the opulent aesthetic are a selection of ornate mirrors and decorative grey, mirrored and glass table lamps, which would fit perfectly in the amazing home he shares with his husband Dan Neal.

Rylan recently shared a peek inside his property with a look at his recently renovated kitchen, which he had spent hours giving a "deep clean". The huge room was beautifully styled and organised, with chrome pendant lighting, vases of fresh flowers and a modern grey and white colour scheme.

The 30-year-old and his husband live in a five-bedroom house in Essex, which even features the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013, in his very own Diary Room. He previously shared a look inside the property on Through the Keyhole, and has said of the home: "My best move was definitely buying my house just around the corner from my mum. It was a bungalow with a loft that we've converted into a five-bed Essex palais."

