Living With Laura: Meet HELLO!'s brand new property columnist Laura Hamilton All the property advice you'll need...

Hey everyone, So, this is exciting! I am Laura Hamilton - welcome to my new HELLO! column, 'Living with Laura'. Longtime fans of HELLO! will know that I have been apart of the family for several years and have featured in the magazine countless times. I am probably best known from Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, and on average, I travel abroad two weeks a month and during that time I look at 12 different properties. In a nutshell, I spend a great deal of my time looking at other people’s properties and not many people have actually seen mine!

It’s fair to say I am passionate about property – I love everything about the process of transforming a run-down wreck into a wonderful home and I now have 16 renovations under my belt.

Back in April 2017, I decided to take on my first commercial venture, Lord Roberts on The Green, which is a coffee shop and deli in my local area. It has been a HUGE learning experience but I've loved every minute of it.

I first got on to the property ladder when I was 19 - and had no financial help from my parents. I have learnt a lot along the way and made a fair few mistakes. I am really excited that through this new series I can share some of my expertise with you and even give you a good look around my current home in Purley.

With plenty of renovating advice, tips on how to style rooms in your house, styling for seasonal events, getting the children involved and even adding a room without planning permission, I hope that if you love anything to do with property and interiors you will enjoy Living with Laura.

Stay tuned and thank you for following.

Laura x

Oh, and if you have any questions for me, please do tweet me @laurahamiltontv.