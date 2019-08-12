Poppy Delevingne shares a peek inside her ultra-chic London home And reveals her bargain homeware buys

Poppy Delevingne has opened the doors to her cool and colourful home in London as part of a campaign with H&M Home. The model, who also owns a property in Los Angeles with her younger sister Cara Delevingne, showed her affordable high street homeware buys in the property, where she has strived to show her love of "mixing textures, finished and colours".

The 33-year-old is the face of H&M’s first 'At Home With…' campaign, and has filled her London residence with her favourite pieces from the retailer’s latest collection, including brass accessories and dusky pink and mushroom grey soft furnishings, such as cushions and bedding.

Poppy Delevingne shared a look inside her London home for a H&M Home campaign

"A home is about surrounding yourself with things you adore and with this H&M HOME campaign, I’m thrilled that I found so many pieces to fall in love with," Poppy said. "It's also wonderful to be working with an up-and-coming interiors brand that has such an extensive variety of styles you can pick and choose from, especially since I like mixing textures, finishes and colours." The At Home with Poppy Delevingne campaign launches globally on Thursday 15 August, with Poppy’s favourite products available in store and online.

Highlights of the property include the living room, which has a quirky red velvet sofa and midnight blue walls, adorned with three colourful lightning bolts. Poppy has added metallic accents to brighten up the space, along with glass vases and accessories from H&M Home.

The model loves mixing textures and colours (Photo: H&M Home)

Poppy clearly has a flair for interior design, and recently showcased the quirky house she shares in Los Angeles with her sister Cara. Suicide Squad actress Cara praised Poppy’s style, telling Architectural Digest: "Poppy has more of an eye than I do. She has impeccable taste, so I let her take the lead on the décor."

