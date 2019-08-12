Kate Middleton's former London home sells for £70k under asking price The Duchess lived there with sister Pippa before she married in Prince William

The London home that the Duchess of Cambridge shared with her sister Pippa Middleton has sold for £70,000 less than its £1.95million asking price. Kate lived in the three-storey flat before she married Prince William in April 2011, and it was owned by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The Duchess' parents bought the luxurious residence for £780,000 in 2002, and have made a significant profit on their sale – which has now sold for £1.88million. The flat is said to have a large living room and stylish marble kitchen, with three bedrooms – including a master suite with beautiful views over Chelsea.

Kate and Pippa Middleton's former London home has sold (Photo: Knight Frank)

Kate and Pippa lived in the flat while they were both pursuing careers in London after university. The Duchess previously worked as a part-time accessories buyer for Jigsaw Junior until she became engaged to Prince William in November 2010, and moved in with her husband after their royal wedding five months later.

The royal couple spent the beginning of their marriage living together in Anglesey, where he served as an RAF Valley search and rescue pilot, before moving to their ten-bedroom country retreat Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was a wedding gift from the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess are now happily settled at their newly-renovated London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridges made the decision to make a permanent move back to the capital in 2017, so Prince George could start school there and Prince William could take on more royal duties.

Meanwhile, Kate’s sister Pippa now lives just down the road from their former Chelsea home. The 35-year-old lives in a £17million mansion with her husband James Matthews and their son Arthur.

