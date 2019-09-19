Catherine Zeta-Jones decorates her children's new bedrooms – and they are so cool The family have recently moved into a new family home

Catherine Zeta-Jones is wasting no time in making her new house feel like a home. The Chicago actress, who recently bought a new £3.64million property in Westchester, New York, revealed she had been busy decorating her children Dylan and Carys’ new rooms on Thursday.

"Redecorating calms me! Dylan and Carys’ spaces #StyleByZeta," she captioned two photos showing the finished result of her artfully-styled rooms. Dylan, 19, will have a good spot to focus on his university studies; a glossy wooden desk leans against the wall with a leather chair and portrait of Roger Moore hanging overhead.

Catherine Zeta-Jones redecorated her son Dylan's bedroom

Catherine has neatly styled the desk with a lamp, books and ornaments, but how long it remains that tidy when Dylan returns home remains to be seen! While Dylan’s room has dark furnishings and black-and-white artwork, Carys’ room has been filled with luxurious metallic gold and mirrored pieces.

At the centre of the wall is a bamboo shelving unit where the teenager’s ornaments and books, including Miles Redd’s The Big Book of Chic, are on display. There are matching white side tables topped with gold mirrored trays on either side of the shelving, adding to the glamorous aesthetic.

Carys' new room has also had a stylish makeover

Catherine has a passion for interior design, and previously created bedrooms to reflect each of her children’s personal tastes at their former home nearby. The 49-year-old, husband Michael Douglas and their children recently downsized from their lavish £16million mansion to a 1930s Georgian-style mansion, which sits on a private 12-acre estate and was described in the listing as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester".

The three-storey house has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a gym, games room, and indoor swimming pool. Meanwhile, the terrace has an outdoor kitchen with river views, and "enormous untapped potential for adding outdoor luxury amenities including pool, tennis, cabana, and guest cottage".

