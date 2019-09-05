Zoella's gorgeous guest bedroom will make you want to redecorate It’s giving fans major interiors inspiration

Zoe Sugg has given fans a peek inside her colourful guest bedroom, and it’s giving them serious interiors inspiration. Embracing bright colours and prints, it’s a masterclass in maximalism – and fortunately many of her homeware buys are from the high street for anyone hoping to imitate her style.

The entire room has been painted in a rich teal shade, which Zoe revealed is the Marine Blue shade by Little Greene, which costs £31 a litre. A gold metal-framed double bed sits at the centre of the room, topped with a white polka dot duvet cover and mustard velvet cushions and bedspread, which clash perfectly with the walls. Adding another colour pop is a blush pink Homesense cushion and pillowcases.

Zoe Sugg shared a look inside her guest bedroom

As you would expect, the bedside tables are artfully styled with coffee table books, candles and a glitter lava lamp that Zoe revealed was a Christmas gift from her younger brother Joe Sugg. Adding an extra talking point is the gallery wall that Zoe has created behind the bed, using a selection of Desenio prints, including one that reads "blah blah blah", and another saying "stay up all night". An easy way to add personality to a room, the posters are available from as little as £6.95, making an affordable update to your bedroom in time for autumn.

It’s not the first time Zoe has won over her followers with her interior styling. The 29-year-old, who lives in Brighton with boyfriend Alfie Deyes, previously shared details of her high street buys in her own bedroom. Pieces from Made.com, Oliver Bonas and West Elm were all mixed together in their room, which also featured teal accents and statement wall art.

The YouTube star has filled her home with colourful accessories

Perhaps she can share her expertise with her younger brother and his girlfriend, Strictly pro Dianne Buswell, who recently revealed their plans to move in together at the penthouse apartment he owns in London!

