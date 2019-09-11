Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas downsize from lavish £16million mansion The couple are downsizing after their son Dylan left home for university

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have sold their £16million mansion in Westchester County, New York, to downsize to a smaller property nearby. The couple have also listed their Bermuda residence and Majorcan holiday home for sale as they scale down their impressive property portfolio.

While they will be leaving their lavish mansion - which boasts its own tennis court, swimming pool, and guest cottage – their new $4.5million (£3.64million) still has lots to offer Catherine, Michael and their children Dylan and Carys. The 1930s Georgian-style mansion sits on a private 12-acre estate and is described in the listing as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester".

The three-storey house has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a gym, games room, and indoor swimming pool. Meanwhile, the terrace has an outdoor kitchen with river views, and "enormous untapped potential for adding outdoor luxury amenities including pool, tennis, cabana, and guest cottage".

This untapped potential may be what attracted Catherine to the property. The Chicago actress has a flair for interior design and has spent the past few years renovating and decorating their former home, sharing a glimpse at the beautiful results on Instagram. The move comes at a big time for the family, as their son Dylan has now moved out of home to study at Brown University, while 16-year-old Carys may well fly the nest in the next couple of years if she too decides to continue her education at university.

Although Michael and Catherine are currently trying to sell some of their other homes around the world, they have kept the apartment they own in New York City, which overlooks Central Park, and is as artfully styled as their main residence. The Manhattan apartment is the ideal base for the couple when working in the city, or for Catherine and Carys to stay at during their regular appearances at New York Fashion Week.

