Michelle Keegan shares peek inside her bedroom as she battles flu The Our Girl star was unwell over the Bank Holiday weekend

Michelle Keegan was forced to miss out on a fun Easter weekend with her friends and family after being left bedridden with flu. The Our Girl star shared a photo as she lay in bed on Monday, telling fans she was on "Day 4 of this flu!!"

Despite being unwell, the 31-year-old still looked amazing as she posed in her bed for a makeup-free selfie. The snap offered a sneak peek inside the bedroom she shares with husband Mark Wright, although much of her bedside table had been taken up with flu remedies and supplies including medicine and a bottle of water.

Michelle Keegan shared a peek inside her bedroom as she battled flu

They were close at hand on a rustic wooden bedside table alongside an ornate lamp with silver and crystal embellishment, which appears to be from one of Michelle's homeware collections with Very. The wall behind Michelle's bed has been decorated with a grey baroque print wallpaper, creating a sophisticated and glamorous bedroom for the couple.

Michelle owns a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property with her husband Mark in Essex, and occasionally gives a glimpse inside the stylish home on social media. Writing in her blog for HELLO! Online in 2014, the actress shared photos of some of the furniture they had selected for their bedroom, showing they had chosen glamorous mirrored bedside tables and console table, plus dazzling chandelier lights to transform their home into "a real sanctuary".

Michelle occasionally shares glimpses inside her home on social media

The former Coronation Street star previously showcased their amazing kitchen after getting glammed up for an event at home, showing a huge wine fridge filled with bottles of wine and champagne, and a chic chrome console table in the hallway outside.

Meanwhile, the couple's bathroom is equally stylish, with built-in shelving to display Michelle's beauty products, and a bath caddy so she can have all her essentials at hand for some pampering in the tub.

