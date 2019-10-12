Strictly Come Dancing contestant Mike Bushell shares a glimpse inside his family home Katya Jones' celebrity partner lives with his wife Emily Bond

Mike Bushell is known for trying his hand at every and any sport in his role as a BBC Breakfast sports presenter, and now he's turned his attention to ballroom dancing, with a stint on Strictly Come Dancing. The father-of-three has teamed up with Katya Jones on the BBC show, and confirmed his appearance in a video filmed in the back garden of his home.

The 53-year-old lives with his wife Emily, who he married in Hampshire in May 2019 after a whirlwind romance. Mike has shared rare snippets into their home life, predominantly with photos and videos in his back garden featuring his pet cat and garden gnomes.

Mike Bushell shared a rare look at his home on Instagram

One of the gnomes even became a stand-in for Katya over the summer, as Mike shared his rendition of "Strictly Gnome Dancing". He told fans: "A bit wooden. It was the only partner I could find!! Any practice helps." Another snap, meanwhile, showed the "garden faces" on the patio and nestled among the plants in his back garden – including a gnome and model cat, as well as his pet.

The Strictly contestant shared a video from his back garden

In January, Mike showed how he was staying motivated for his Tri January fitness challenge by pinning a planner on the cupboard door in his kitchen. A video about the challenge shared a rare peek inside Mike's home, including his kitchen, which has a Samsung fridge-freezer, wooden framed mirror hanging on the wall, and a stash of sweets on top of the fridge.

The BBC sports presenter has had a memorable few months after marrying his wife Emily in May, following a year-long relationship. The couple's children from previous relationships played a starring role in their wedding day – Emily's son Josh gave her away, while Mike's three daughters were bridesmaids.

Mike lives with his wife Emily, who he married in May

Mike shares his children with his ex-wife Kim Payne. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2009 after 16 years. Speaking about his involvement in Strictly, Mike previously explained: "It feels like a weird dream. I am flying the flag for dad dancers."