Joanne Clifton proudly shows off first home – after living with Strictly pros Neil and Katya Jones

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Joanne Clifton has proudly shared a look inside her first home, and her stylish new furniture. The 35-year-old, who previously lived with professional dancers Neil and Katya Jones, shared a glimpse at her new apartment in an Instagram post on Monday.

"My first piece of furniture in my first home and my favourite piece is my BEAUTIFUL chaise!!! I cannot get enough of it! And so comfy I just HAD to get the matching sofa too!" Joanne captioned the photos showing her bottle green velvet chaise longue and Chesterfield sofa, which feature studded detailing and are from Oak Furniture Superstore.

Joanne Clifton has moved into her first home

The New York green velvet chaise longue is currently in the sale for £339 from its original price of £799, while the matching corner sofa owned by Joanne is also half price, reduced to £999 from £1,999.

The former Strictly pro has her glitterball trophy on display

The dancer has added pink accents with throw cushions and framed wall art, while a mirrored coffee table sits alongside them on the wooden flooring. The photos offered a glimpse at Joanne’s kitchen in the background, where she has her Strictly Come Dancing glitterball on display. Joanne showed she has even been using the furniture outside, after moving the chaise longue out onto her private balcony, which boasts picturesque river views.

The property has a balcony with river views

Joanne has slowly been putting her own stamp on her new home, and previously shared a look at her hallway, which had a hexagon-shaped antique mirror from Barker and Stonehouse on the wall, and a co-ordinating brass console table.

Former Strictly champion Joanne used to live with Neil and Katya Jones, but is clearly happy to have her own space after investing in her first home. She has taken cues from her big brother Kevin Clifton, who revealed in March that he owns several properties, which he lets out as a "side career" from his Strictly gig.

