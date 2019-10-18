Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood shows off his fabulous kitchen The Strictly judge lives in Salisbury

Craig Revel Horwood has showcased his impressive culinary skills – and stylish kitchen – in a new cookery segment for ITV's Lorraine. The Strictly Come Dancing judge gave viewers a look inside his lavish home in Salisbury for the new series which aired on Friday, and it's as fabulous as you would imagine.

The 54-year-old has opted for a black and red colour scheme throughout the huge kitchen, with dark wooden cabinets off-set with white stone worktops and red kitchenware. The L-shaped kitchen has plenty of space for Craig to store and prepare his food, with a double fridge-freezer that has pictures hung on the front – including one of himself with his fellow Strictly judges. However, the picture is outdated as it still features former judge Darcey Bussell rather than her replacement Motsi Mabuse.

Craig Revel Horwood has filmed a new cooking series for Lorraine

A sign reading "Easy Street" hangs at the top of the fridge, while a dazzling pendant light hangs over the hob where Craig cooked his dish. The former dancer has maintained his colour scheme down to all the details, and has a red casserole dish, plates and even kitchen appliances.

Meanwhile, what appears to be a pantry leading off the back of his kitchen features open shelving lined with even more red saucepans and kitchenware. It adds a splash of colour to the otherwise monochrome space, which has cream walls and glossy tiled flooring.

The Strictly judge previously gave fans a peek inside his bedroom at his Salisbury home

The cooking series offers a rare look inside Craig's home in Salisbury, which he bought after selling the Camden home he had previously lived in for 20 years. His new home has its own swimming pool and is surrounded by seven-and-a-half acres of gardens, and he previously said it is a place where he is truly able to relax away from his demanding work commitments.

Craig previously shared a glimpse inside his bedroom in an amusing snap after borrowing a dress from Claudia Winkleman in 2018, showing subtle glamorous touches including jacquard wallpaper, a statement silver wall decoration and shiny blue bedding.

