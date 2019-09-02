Inside Katy Perry's colourful kitchen and the £15 homeware she loves It's as colourful as you would expect

Katy Perry is known for her colourful and eclectic sense of style, and it appears that extends to her home, too. The Chained to the Rhythm singer, who lives with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, has filled her kitchen with crockery in all colours of the rainbow – and they’re much more affordable than you might expect.

The 34-year-old recently enlisted professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her own home, and as well as giving her "beauty cupboard" a makeover, they also worked their magic on her pantry. Sharing a look inside one of her cabinets on Instagram over the weekend, the organisers wrote: "A colour pop for @katyperry."

SHOP: Le Creuset Stoneware Mug, £15, Le Creuset

The photo showed Katy’s shelves lined with an array of mugs in bright colours from red and yellow through to darker blues and black tones. One shelf is filled with Pantone mugs, which cost £19.20 each, while another is lined with colourful Le Creuset stoneware mugs, which are available for £15 apiece.

But it was the bottom shelf that proved most surprising to eagle-eyed fans, who spotted that Katy shops at British supermarket Waitrose. Two clear plastic turnstiles for cooking ingredients were filled with herbs and spices from the retailer’s Cooks’ Ingredients range, which costs as little as £1. Perhaps it’s the influence from her English husband-to-be, Orlando!

Katy Perry has filled her kitchen with colourful high street homeware

Earlier in the summer, Katy impressed her fans by sharing a peek inside her perfectly organised "household closet", after asking The Home Edit to solve her “hoarding problems”. With a huge selection of everything from shampoo and conditioner to sun cream, makeup remover and even lint rollers, it looks like Katy won’t have to go shopping for beauty supplies for a long time. Each product has been organised and displayed in clear trays and rotating stands on the built-in shelving that fills the cupboard from floor to ceiling.

Katy is not the only famous face to have sung the home organisers’ praises; Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling and Khloe Kardashian have all hired The Home Edit, while Reese Witherspoon is such a fan she is working with the duo on a new Netflix show based on their work.

