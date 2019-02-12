Kevin Clifton shows off family kitchen – and Strictly fans are obsessed We don't know what we love more – the kitchen or rare glimpse at Kevin's mum!

Kevin Clifton delighted fans on Monday by sharing a photo of his mum Judy Clifton standing in her brand new kitchen. The Strictly Come Dancing star's followers didn't know what they loved more – the rare glimpse at Kevin's glamorous mum, or the stylish décor of her kitchen.

"My glamorous mum in her fancy @samuelnealkitchens kitchen," Kevin captioned the photo, which showed Judy holding a mug while standing in her recently decorated kitchen, which has a muted white and grey colour scheme.

Kevin Clifton shared a photo of his mum in the new family kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with pale grey cabinets with chunky chrome handles, with marble worktops and white painted walls. The Clifton matriarch has added a pot of fresh daffodils on the windowsill and also has a glass fruit bowl and a white toaster on the worktops.

"Awww #kitchengoals," one fan commented on the photo, while another agreed: "Wow! Your mum looks amazing, and so does her fancy kitchen." A third commented: "Oh my – that looks like my dream kitchen! Your mum looks pretty fab too."

Kevin is currently on tour in the Rock of Ages musical

Kevin is incredibly close with his family, and recently launched the Clifton Dance Academy with his sister Joanne – who also worked as a Strictly professional dancer – and parents Keith and Judy, who are also professional dancers and four times British Latin American Champions.

The 36-year-old is currently spending a lot of time away from home while touring with the Rock of Ages musical. And he recently admitted that although he won the last series of Strictly alongside Stacey Dooley, he doesn't yet know if he'll be invited back to compete in the next series.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside on Thursday about his uncertainty over returning for the next series of the dancing talent show, the professional dancer said: "They ask us, and probably in the next month or two they’ll start making phone calls to everyone to talk about the next series and whether they want you back on the show or not." He added: "You're never contracted to more than just the series you're on. Hopefully they'll give me a call and say, 'We'd love to have you back for the 2019 series', and then I'll be doing that from August to Christmas."

