Amanda Holden's gorgeous house is Halloween-ready – see her amazing pumpkin! Wow!

Amanda Holden is all ready for Halloween! The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a glimpse at her Halloween decorations as she prepared for the Pride of Britain awards on Monday evening, and as gorgeous as her Zac Posen gown was, we were more distracted by her amazing pumpkin!

As well as showcasing two pumpkins that were no doubt carved by Amanda and her two young daughters, there was another more artistic design that was the spitting image of the TV personality.

Amanda Holden showed her house decorated for Halloween

"Looking forward to a great evening at the @prideofbritain awards. Re-wearing my @zacposen dress in support of @arianahuff's #StyleRepeats," Amanda captioned the post, which showed her striking a pose outside her front door. Amanda's front door is painted in a pale grey colour and has glass panels on either side that offer a glimpse into her hallway. The entrance to her home has wooden flooring and exposed brick walls, with a console table topped with a small lamp to one side.

The 47-year-old is lucky enough to own two homes – a property in Surrey and a second holiday home in the Cotswolds. Amanda and her husband Chris bought their property in 2015, with the TV judge excitedly telling fans: "So happy!! Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!" The property was originally built in the 1930s but had recently been renovated, and Amanda said she "badgered" the builder for a year, until he sold it to them.

Amanda lives in Surrey with her husband Chris and their two daughters

Amanda often shares photos from both her homes on social media, showing her colourful décor which includes several pieces from her QVC homeware line, alongside luxurious touches such as a Graham and Green pineapple lamp, a £2,000 fridge and a plush velvet sofa.

Her home in Surrey even has its very own bar, which they have converted from their dining room. "We have record awards and an electric guitar on the wall, plus a huge picture of a girl in a spacesuit and a useless Pacman machine!" Amanda told House Beautiful. The couple have also added bar stools from House of Sparkles, which cost £189.99 each.

