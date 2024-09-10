Best chic Halloween decorations plus expert tips on how to spook up your home

Spooky season is almost in sight, so it’s a great time to get into the spirit (see what I did there?) of the spooky holiday and add some Halloween-themed decorations to your home.

There are so many cute home decorations out there — you can definitely go for chic and stylish rather than tacky and plastic to create an interior that’s spellbinding but not frightful.

I spoke to Interior designer Kirsten Wilson about how to give your house a stylish Halloween makeover. She advised: “Spook up your house for Halloween without blemishing your existing decor."

How to do that? “Switch up your soft furnishings - that can be easily replaced when Autumn Halloween time is over. This could be cushions, tea towels, cloth napkins, throws, etc. You could go for the neutral browns and burnt orange colour palette or go with the black, white and gold palette.

“Look for something that you can easily bring into the home decor you already have without making it clash."

And don’t forget your fireplace, if you have one. “Take advantage of your mantel,” says Kirsten. Spice it up by bringing the forest inside. Use twigs and branches, and purchase those cute white pumpkins instead of going for the bright orange ones. Then definitely set the mood with candle sticks - and if you can find black candles even better.”

How we chose the best Halloween decorations

Look: We're going for frightfully chic here not terribly tacky. The Halloween decorations in this roundup will compliment your existing decor, not drown it. Nothing cheap-looking here, but decorations that you'll be happy to roll out year after year when October 31 rolls around.

Expert advice: We spoke to Interior designer Kirsten Wilson (scroll down for more info on Kirsten and why you should trust her) to get her expert opinion on the best Halloween decorations to give your home a gothic touch without sacrificing on style

Kisflower Black Roses 12 pieces © Kisflower £14.99 AT AMAZON UK

$14.99 AT AMAZON US

What could be more dark noir than a bunch of black roses? These realistic-looking silk roses look great styled in a silver vase, and because they’re artificial, they won’t die. You get 12 in a pack - I’d recommend getting two for a really lovely full bunch of goth blooms.

Web shaped cushion © Dunelm As advised by Kirsten, cushions are a great way to add a spooky touch to your interior without wrecking your existing decor. Plus they can be easily packed away come the end of October. How cute is this web cushion?



Halloween sign: Life’s a Witch © Wayfair £12.99 AT WAYFAIR

This is a great one to rest on your mantlepiece with some candlesticks. It certainly made me giggle. The neutral colours mean it’ll go with any and every colour scheme, too.



Pretty Little Presents Black Branch Halloween Twig Wreath © Pretty Little Presents A wreath is a great option to decorate your front door, or you can also lay it flat on a table and put a black candle in the middle to make a suitably spooky centrepiece. This twig wreath perfectly fits the aesthetic, and there’s an option to have 20 LED lights tastefully added, if you want it to twinkle.



Artificial White Pumpkins © Amazon £14.99 AT AMAZON UK

$24.99 AT AMAZON US

Kirsten recommends picking up some white pumpkins instead of orange ones and I wholeheartedly agree - they look so much more stylish. This pack of seven from Amazon won’t break the bank and has an Impressive 66% five-star rating - plus they have speedy delivery.



Black Mushroom Soft Decor Blanket © Amazon £23.99 AT AMAZON UK

$19.99 AT AMAZON US

Another easy decor touch - a throw or blanket, whether placed over a sofa or bed. Black is not only a great Halloween colour but it’s a good complement to almost any colour scheme, so the black and gold on this blanket is perfect. It’s made of super soft, high-quality flannel and it’s available in two sizes. It’s fully machine washable too - which is an added bonus if you have kids or pets.



Nest Gifts Hanging ‘Boo’ Ghost Halloween Decoration © Nest Gifts £11.95 AT NOTONTHEHIGHST

If you’re after something that’s subtle and understated - but still spooky - how about this cute hanging porcelain ghost? They would look super cute hanging in a window or even from the mantelpiece.



Sziqiqi Halloween Candelabra Candle Holder © Sziqiqi £20.98 AT AMAZON UK

$20.98 AT AMAZON US

I can totally see myself buying this for Halloween but leaving it out all year round. This gothic-looking candelabra comes in both three and five-arm versions and is available in a number of different finishes - though I think the matte black pictured above is the one you want for the full spooky effect.



Vampire tears black candles © Something Different £12.99 AT AMAZON UK

$14.49 AT AMAZON US

Now you have the perfect candle holder you need the perfect Halloween candles. These sound gross but they’re actually brilliant. They look like ordinary black candles but they “bleed” when they’re lit. They’re a fun and dramatic touch for your Halloween decor.



Meet the expert

Kirsten Wilson is an Interior Designer-turned-Stationery Designer, who is best known as the founder of Manchester-based planner company Hello Day. Having worked as an Interior Designer in Washington DC, Barcelona and Manchester, in 2016 stationery enthusiast Kirsten founded Hello Day, using her designer’s eye for current trends to release a range of high-end, stylish planners to help women better manage their hectic lives and achieve more without neglecting their mental and physical wellbeing. Hello Day’s product lines are designed to add an extra touch of class for anyone styling their home with an interest in design.