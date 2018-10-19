Liam Payne is making a big life change following Cheryl split The One Direction star confirmed his split from Cheryl this summer

Liam Payne is planning on turning his £5.1million home into the ultimate bachelor pad following his split from Cheryl. The Strip That Down singer, who shared the home with his girlfriend and their son Bear until they broke up earlier this year, has submitted plans to carry out extensive renovation work.

According to his planning applications, Liam wants to build a two-storey extension on the side of the house. He has also had approval to convert one garage so it has an en-suite bedroom on the first floor, ideal to accommodate any visitors, while he already has planning permission from 2017 to convert another garage into a huge snooker room.

Liam Payne has submitted plans to renovate his home

Liam and Cheryl previously submitted plans to construct a new garage area to house their £1million fleet of six cars. They wanted the garage to connect directly to the main house, indoor pool area and guest house via a private passageway, but the application was denied by Woking Borough Council amid concerns that it would affect nearby trees.

However, Liam has continued to carry out other work on the property, including converting the tennis courts into a football pitch where he can enjoy a kick about with friends.

Liam bought his house in 2015 for a reported £5.1million

Liam bought the estate in March 2015 for a reported £5.1 million, and Cheryl relocated from Hertfordshire to live with him when their relationship became serious. The singer’s mum Joan is also rumoured to have lived in the guest house while she was pregnant, staying close to lend a hand once baby Bear was born in March 2017.

Before Cheryl dated Liam, she rented a stunning six-bedroom home in Hertfordshire. Contrary to several reports, Cheryl did not own the home, but was simply renting, Nick Staton of Statons Estate Agents confirmed to HELLO! Online. The property, which featured an indoor swimming pool, cinema, and roof top terrace complete with hot tub, was on the market for £18,700 a month.

