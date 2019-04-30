The Beckhams will inspire you to get gardening with their gorgeous outdoor spaces The ideal spot to enjoy the British summertime

Not only do they have two beautiful homes in London and the Cotswolds, but David and Victoria Beckham have also designed incredible gardens at each property that they can enjoy with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The celebrity couple enlisted professional gardeners to transform the outdoor space at their country retreat and it shows; the multi-functional space features everything from a bespoke sauna to an orchard, along with a £30,000 tennis court for their son Romeo, who is a budding tennis player.

Even if we don't have a Chelsea Flower Show winning gardener on hand to transform our gardens in time for summer, we can still pick up a few tips from the Beckhams to design an outdoor space to be proud of. Let David and Victoria inspire you to get green-fingered this summer…

1. Al Fresco Dining

If space permits, create an area for al fresco dining and barbecues with friends and family. Invest in stylish and hardwearing garden furniture such as a wooden bench, and a clever multi-functional wood burning stove that can double up as a barbecue and a heater once the temperature drops.

2. Think about lighting

David and Victoria have strung lanterns and fairy lights in both of their gardens, adding to the ambience and also allowing them to still enjoy the space after dark.

3. Create zones

Zoning is a great way to maximise your outdoor space, and it seems to be something the Beckhams have really worked on. As well as having a patio area for sitting and dining, they also have beautiful lawns surrounded by plants and hedges, while their Cotswolds home also boasts a natural swimming pond, orchard and tennis court.

4. Invest in stylish outdoor furniture

It's still possible to create a fun place for your children to play without filling your garden with unsightly toys and play equipment, as the Beckhams prove with the teepee they have set up at the bottom of their lawn for their children. Lined with blankets, a bean bag, and with lights hanging overhead, it's a cosy and inviting space for their offspring to play.

5. A paddling pool is a garden essential

Even the Beckhams can't resist the lure of a paddling pool when summer arrives. Victoria filled up an inflatable pool for her children during the heatwave, and with similar pools available for as little as £30 on the high street, it's an easy way to replicate the A-list garden on a budget.

