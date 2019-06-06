David Beckham inspires Gordon Ramsay to make £80,000 addition to his London home Is he on commission?

David Beckham has inspired another of his famous friends to invest in lavish Scandinavian-style 'igloos' for their home – months after he shared a glimpse at the sauna and steam room he had installed at his Cotswolds residence.

Gordon Ramsay is the latest celebrity to join the craze, but rather than construct a relaxing sauna like the Beckhams, the chef reportedly wants to install two log cabins in the garden of his £7million London mansion to provide extra living space for friends and family to stay – a good idea after he and his wife Tana recently welcomed their fifth child, baby Oscar.

Gordon Ramsay wants to install two log cabins in his London home - like David's sauna

According to the Daily Mail, Gordon wants to buy two cabins, costing £40,000 each, from the same Estonian supplier who provided saunas to both David and his friend Guy Ritchie. The cabins have their own fully-functional kitchen, double bed, electric heating, shower, and TV aerials, meaning they are well-equipped for visitors. They could even prove tempting to Gordon and Tana’s oldest children, should they want their own space when they return home from university.

David shared a photo of his Iglucraft sauna in December, which has a sauna, steam room, relaxation room, and wash room, with space for six people to unwind. He was reportedly inspired to splash out on the £14,000 cabin after seeing movie director Guy’s steam bath during a visit to his Wiltshire estate last year.

Gordon often shares photos of his homes on social media

Meanwhile, EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite was recently granted planning permission to install an outdoor sauna cabin of her own in the back garden of her family home. The structure will be largely hidden from view in the mum-of-two's garden, which is why none of her neighbours had any objections to its construction.

Gordon divides his time between London and Los Angeles, where he owns another luxurious mansion, which he occasionally shares glimpses at on social media, showing how they have added character with neon lights and bold artwork throughout.

