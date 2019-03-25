The Beckhams are all ready for summer at their Cotswolds country home The family hosted a BBQ in their country garden at the weekend

The Beckhams made the most out of the warmer weather at the weekend by hosting their first barbecue of the season at their Cotswolds home. David and Victoria spent some downtime at their country retreat with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, where they took advantage of the lighter evenings by spending time in their beautiful garden.

Cruz, 14, took to Instagram to share a photo from the relaxed family time, showing himself with Brooklyn and David standing next to their fire pit. "Great time cooking with @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham," he captioned the photo.

The Beckhams had a BBQ in the garden of their Cotswolds home

The family even appear to have dined outdoors, with a wooden table in the background topped with dinner plates, a glass of wine and a pint glass. David and Victoria have strung lights over the patio area between some trees, while the lawn spans across the back of their luxurious barn conversion property.

David and Victoria have gone to great lengths to transform the garden of their country home into a "fairytale" design, and beyond the main patio and lawn area they are also said to have an orchard, swimming pond and even a full-sized tennis court installed especially for their son Romeo, who is a promising tennis player.

The family even have a sauna in their country garden

Meanwhile, in December David unveiled another impressive addition to their Cotswolds garden – an authentic cabin with sauna and steam room that would have set him back around £14,000.

The family often escape to their beautiful barn conversions at weekends and during the school holidays, as a relaxing break from their main property in the centre of London. David, Victoria and their children often share glimpses inside both homes on social media, showing stylish and extravagant touches including a £13,000 AGA oven, a £2,700 coffee machine and even their very own wine cellar.

