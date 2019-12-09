Princess Marie-Chantal shares peek inside her lavish home as she prepares for Christmas The Greek royals own five fabulous homes around the world

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece gave her fans a peek inside her gorgeous living room as she decorated her home for Christmas at the weekend. The fashion designer, who has five houses around the world, prepared for the holidays with the help of her daughter Princess Olympia.

The 23-year-old had to stand on a chair to hang baubles on the branches of the towering tree, which takes pride of place in front of the window at the family home. The tree has been adorned with white fairy lights, gold and red baubles, and a star on the top. "Balancing act," Marie-Chantal captioned the post, as her daughter balanced on one leg to position her bauble in the perfect spot.

The royals' beautiful tree won the approval of Marie-Chantal's famous followers including Elle Macpherson, who wrote: "Wowsa." Stylist Rachel Zoe commented with a string of heart emojis, while Elizabeth Hurley also liked the post.

The festive post also offered a look inside the family's gorgeous living room, which boasts high ceilings, dark wooden flooring and three huge windows with grey ruched blinds hanging at the top. It is just one of five properties owned by Marie-Chantal, her husband Prince Pavlos, and their five children – all of which are equally luxurious and elegantly styled.

The Greek royals primarily divide their time between their £2.4million residence in Chelsea, London, and an apartment in Manhattan, New York. They also have holiday homes in the Cotswolds, Harbour Island in the Bahamas, and Yorkshire. They recently spent time at their country retreat, located in Gunnerside, where they donned their wellies and tweed caps for a winter walk. Their North Yorkshire home is based on a sprawling 32,000-acre estate with its own hunting lodge, ideal for a relaxing escape from the city.

