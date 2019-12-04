Ayda Field adds a handmade touch to her amazing Christmas decorations It's the most wonderful time of the year in the Williams household

Robbie Williams recently said his wife Ayda Field had helped him to fall in love with Christmas again, and we can see why after taking a look at the amazing Christmas display she has created at their London home. The Loose Women star shared a look at her handiwork in a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, after making her own colourful glittery baubles and filling the shelves with an array of festive ornaments.

WATCH: Robbie and Ayda tear up hearing daughter Teddy sing on Loose Women

Ayda shared a look at a bookcase in their home, with several snow globes, nutcracker models and a lit-up model on display. The couple have invested in some extra-special advent calendars for their children Teddy, Charlie and Coco too. The youngsters each have their own personalised wooden calendars with ornate Christmas scenes in the middle and on the top, and drawers that can be filled with treats and used year after year.

GALLERY: The most stylish celebrity Christmas decorations of 2019

Ayda Field showed off her Christmas decorations on Tuesday

Adding a homemade touch to the decorations are the baubles Ayda painted herself using bowls of white, gold, neon pink, blue and green glitter. The mum-of-three enjoyed an afternoon of Christmas crafting and shared a look at the design process, writing: "In full swing."

Ayda Field decorated her own glittery Christmas baubles

The exterior of their house has had a makeover too; lit-up foliage and branches create an archway over the couple's front gate, while a wreath hangs on the door and a miniature Christmas tree sits on a step outside.

MORE: See the incredible Christmas doors at celebrity homes

The couple have decorated the exterior of their London home

The Williams' Christmas makeover comes just days after they hosted a lavish Thanksgiving dinner party for their family and friends at their home, decorating their dinner table with fresh plants, herbs and mini squash to create a striking and seasonal centrepiece. Both elaborate displays prove Robbie's recent assertion that Ayda turns every occasion into "completely unique and incredible moments" for their family, something he said helped him to enjoy Christmas even more than ever.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.