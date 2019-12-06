Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shows off her impressive handmade Christmas wreath for their new family home Jools showed off her hidden talent

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools got in the festive spirit on Thursday as she made her own Christmas wreath to hang on the front door at their new home. Jools joined a friend for a Christmas night out in London, and said she hoped it would be their new "annual festive tradition" as they showed off their handiwork in an Instagram post.

Jools' wreath was huge, adorned with colourful pink and purple flowers, and green ribbon. Meanwhile, her friend opted for a more traditional style with pine cones, berries and snowflakes. "My lovely mate and I made our Christmas wreaths…hoping it's going to be our annual festive tradition. Such fun," Jools wrote. The mum-of-five's followers were impressed with her handiwork, with one commenting: "Oh it's gorgeous Jools." Her daughter Poppy was proud too, and wrote: "Go mum."

The beautiful wreath will no doubt take pride of place at the front of Jools and Jamie's new family home. The couple have relocated from their former home in Hampstead Heath, north London, to a country mansion in the picturesque village of Finchingfield, Essex.

The property includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables, and Jools has already given fans a sneak peek inside with a few photos of her youngest son River exploring his new surroundings.

It has been a big year of highs and lows for the Oliver family, after Jamie's restaurant group went into administration in May. The celebrity chef, who has also celebrated 20 years since he first found fame in 2019, said he is trying to turn the experience into a positive and wouldn't rule out opening another restaurant in the future.

"Absolutely I'll think about it, but not until after Brexit and after the high street has sorted itself out," he told Graham Norton. "If you run a business in this country, there has been no good news for anybody for five years. It's been tough and there is a lot of mess to sort out."

