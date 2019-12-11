Pinterest reveals the top interiors trends for 2020: from Feng Shui to home cinemas Will you be trying any of these new trends a try in the New Year?

Pinterest is the first place many of us go for interior design inspiration, and user searches can offer a fascinating insight into the up-and-coming trends to look out for in the New Year. Sustainability, stress relief and smart tech are among the interiors trends set to be big news in 2020, with many pinners looking to make more eco-conscious choices, while still creating relaxing, multi-purpose spaces. Intrigued? This is what to look out for in 2020…

Home cinemas

Who wouldn't want to relax and catch up on the latest movies in the comfort of their own home? Searches for home cinema design are up 368 percent, as pinners look to replicate the lavish setups owned by celebrities including Khloé Kardashian. We're going to need a bigger house. Get started with this APEMAN portable mini projector, which is a bargain £69.99 at Amazon.

APEMAN portable mini projector, £69.99, Amazon

Every-child playrooms

Searches for gender-neutral children's playroom ideas were up 75 percent, as parents look to create spaces for their children to learn and play in. Colourful wallpapers, murals and play tents are becoming increasingly popular, and will be loved by boys and girls alike.

Sanderson Two by Two wallpaper, £48, John Lewis

Thrifted home décor

As many of us look to make more eco-conscious choices, searches for thrifted home décor have risen by 308 percent. Who knows what hidden gems you might find in your local charity shop!

Feng Shui décor

A practice loved by celebrities including the Duchess of Sussex, Feng Shui intends to de-stress and re-energise your living space, and is seeing a resurgence in popularity with an increase in searches of 137 percent. Discover 10 hacks to bring feng shui into your home here. Fresh flowers are said to instantly uplift the energy of a space, so ensure you always have beautiful blooms in your home with a subscription to Bloom & Wild.

3 months of flowers subscription, £60, Bloom & Wild

Spanish bathrooms

From distinctive archways to decorative tiles, Spanish-style bathrooms are the trend to try in 2020, with searches up 309 percent. Give your wall tiles an update with patterned stickers for a low cost way to try the trend.

WALPLUS removable self-adhesive Spanish tile stickers, £11.99, Amazon

Coffee stations

Unleash your inner barista with your very own coffee station in your kitchen. Pinterest has seen an increase of 751 percent in searches for home coffee stations, as pinners look to take their caffeine fix to a whole new level. This Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage machine has everything you need to create everything from espressos to lattes, with a stainless steel milk jug and eight milk froth settings for a professional brew at home.

Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage machine, £269.94, Amazon

Indoor water fountains

Soothing and relaxing, indoor water fountains are set to be a must-have in 2020. Searches are already up 917 percent, so expect to see indoor ponds, fountains and even waterfalls in the homes of your loved ones very soon.

