18 modern bathroom ideas For a fashion-forward but functional bathroom

Planning a bathroom redesign? We've got all the inspiration you need for a cool and contemporary bathroom that is not only luxurious but functional too. While some of these are better for a full bathroom renovation, other touches like a lick of paint or changing your wall tiles can make a big difference. Read on for inspiration…

1) Try In-built shelving

If you have a smaller bathroom that doesn't offer much storage space, consider getting shelves built in over the bath or shower. The perfect spot to store your towels and toiletries, it's a modern alternative to cupboards or cabinets. (Photo: George Home)

2) Refresh your bathroom with greenery

For an easy, low-commitment way to refresh your bathroom, add potted plants on the floor and shelves. Consider plants like aloe vera, bamboo and Chinese evergreen, which should all thrive in humid bathrooms. (Photo: JD Williams Home)

3) Add Blush Tones

The trend for blush tones isn't slowing down anytime soon, and the dusky pink hues work perfectly in a bathroom. Team with grey tiles and light pine accessories for an ultra-modern look. (Photo: Sainsburys Home)

4) Tiles around the bath

Turn your bath into a style statement with interesting herringbone tiling around the sides. We love this striking grey design, which works perfectly with the grey wood-effect flooring and silver accessories. (Photo: JD Williams Home)

5) The statement bath

Make your bath the focal point of your room by investing in a statement design, such as a free-standing copper tub. Modern and luxurious, this works perfectly in larger bathrooms. (Photo: Dunelm)

6) Opt for coloured grouting

Who knew something as simple as changing the colour of your grouting could have such a big impact on your room? This turquoise grouting adds a fresh colour pop and works perfectly with a white bathroom suite and tiles. (Photo: John Lewis)

7) Try dark colours

Swap your clinical white bathroom suite for something a little darker. Opting for black tiles and dark grey paintwork offers a unique and unexpected bathroom update. Use bright accessories and towels to add a cool colour pop. (Photo: John Lewis)

8) Go Botanical

If you want to fully invest in the botanical trend, look to green tiles, dark wood and wicker accessories and a palm leaf print shower curtain to transform your room into a lush sanctuary. (Photo: Dunelm)

9) Invest in patterned tiles

Patterned tiles work perfectly against a plain bathroom suite. We love this striking design, paired with grey storage cabinets and copper accents. (Photo: JD Williams Home)

10) Experiment with Ombré Walls

The nautical look is always a favourite for bathrooms, but you can give the trend a contemporary update with an ombré wall of fading blue tones, going from cobalt to turquoise, baby blue and white. (Photo: Sainsburys Home)

11) Subway tiles and patterned flooring

Proving that black and white is anything but boring, utilise patterned floor tiles or white subway tiles with black grouting for a modern monochromatic look. Details like coloured towels and bathroom plants add the perfect finishing touches. (Photo: Homesense)

12) Add luxury with a sunken bathtub

Those with larger bathrooms could try sinking the bathtub into the floor to instantly make your room feel like a luxury spa. Dreamy. (Photo: English Blinds)

13) Colour pop

Add one bold shade to instantly revamp an otherwise monochrome palette. These vibrant green tiles are eye-catching and modern. Stick to black-and-white accessories and towels to let your tiles take centre-stage. (Photo: IKEA)

14) Try marble flooring

You can add a luxurious finishing touch to your bathroom with marble flooring. If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the real thing, you can get marble-effect tiles or vinyl that look almost as good for much less. (Photo: John Lewis)

15) Statement lighting

Your bathroom can get a modern update with something as simple as lighting. A statement light fitting will become the focal point of any room and is a refreshing alternative to spotlights. (Photo: Nest.co.uk)

16) Match your walls to your bathtub

Got a coloured bathtub? Match your walls to the tub for a bold and beautiful look. We love this fresh minty tone paired with all-white furniture and accessories. (Photo: IKEA)

17) Add a sleek dressing table/ vanity unit

If you have the space, install a sleek dressing table or vanity unit which can function as extra storage and a space for getting ready every day. Add impact to a muted black, white and grey colour scheme with gold metallic accessories. (Photo: Amara)

18) Commit to one shade

Don't shy away from bold colours; opting for one shade on everything from your wall tiles to your flooring and accessories can have a huge impact and create a striking, contemporary bathroom. (Photo: IKEA)