Erica Davies' home tips on how to make a small room look big are AMAZING You won't want to miss this...

Super blogger Erica Davies - who is know for her insane house as well as her top-notch fashion sense - has just launched a homeware collection with QVCuk and we officially want every single thing. With prices starting from as little as £15, there's everything from pom pom baskets to tropical print cushions; basically all you could possibly want to make your house look beautiful. We sat down with the hugely popular influencer, who gave us the lowdown on all things interiors…

Erica has just launched her homeware collection with QVCuk

When asked what inspires her picture-perfect home, Erica explained: "Everything inspires me. It can be a stay in a hotel, somebody walking down the street in a colour combination that sparks of an idea, or it can even be a fringing on a trim. I love a rummage in a junk shop, vintage shops - I just love things that speak to you - I'm a big believer in that."

Table, £99, and Set of two chairs, £75 each, QVCuk

Doing up your house is a mammoth task for many but Erica recommends starting small. "Don't go to once place and get everything all at once; build up a space in layers. Do the main things - paint the walls and get the sofa in, but then go on holiday and you may find something else. I love stories that are attached to pieces. That's what I love about QVC; there's always a story behind something."

Weaved Belly Baskets, from £17, QVCuk

Erica's house is brimming with trinkets and unique colourways. Some husbands may raise their eyebrows at the daring look, but Erica's hubby is her biggest fan. "He just lets me get on with it! He trusts that I know what I'm doing."

Throw, £25, and Canvas, from £15, QVCuk

The former Fashion Editor of The Sun doesn't have regrets when it comes to her decor and with a house as stunning as hers, we don't blame her. "I do love everything," she admitted. "We haven't started upstairs yet and we have a lot to do. It costs a lot, so we are doing it all in stages, which I actually prefer as I definitely have my own style, and it's coming through a lot more now."

Tropical print sofa-chair, £79.50, QVCuk

Pinterest and mood boards are a great source of inspo for Erica. "I'm quite instinctive; so if I like a colour, I won't veer from it. It's easy to get distracted because there is just so much choice out there. But I LOVE Pinterest!"

We love Erica's advice on how to make the most of a tiny room. "Don't be afraid of colour - don't be afraid to paint in dark. Painting the skirting boards the same colour as the walls really makes a small room look bigger. Think about using groups of photos in a smaller space, rather than spread them all over the wall. Have confidence and don't think about rules too much. If you like it, trust your gut and go for it."

We gave Erica the ultimate choice - homes or clothes and it was a tough one. "That is REALLY hard.. I think now, homes." And what's to come for The Edited creator? Maybe a coffee table book? "I'm in talks," she revealed. We will SO be buying that one...