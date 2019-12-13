Celebrities have been going bigger and better than ever before with their Christmas decorations this year, but Sam Faiers may have just outdone them all with her fabulous display at her Hertfordshire home. The Mummy Diaries star admitted she had gone "very OTT" with her Christmas tree and decorations, but she couldn't resist pulling out all the stops ahead of the family party she hosted with her partner Paul on Thursday evening.

Sam called in a professional team to transform the orangery at her home, with a huge display of red, gold and green balloons lining one wall and ceiling, and filled with nutcrackers, gingerbread men and candy canes. Meanwhile, the entire dining table was lined with a huge centrepiece of foliage and flowers that trailed onto the floor, with personalised place settings and a "Christmas at the Knightleys" sign adding the finishing touches.

Sam Faiers shared a look at her incredible Christmas decorations

"Christmas at the Knightleys (guys I know this is very OTT however I'm obsessed), this would never be possible without my team. @bubblegumballoons on the epic balloons… I never imagined they would create this. @cupid_creative for the fresh & most beautiful flower display & @personalisedplaquecompany for the customised name table places. I'm so grateful, you guys always pull it out the bag," Sam wrote.

Sam's decorations won approval from her friends, including Kate Ferdinand, who wrote: "Love it." Lydia Bright commented: "This is so extra, but I absolutely love it. Hostess with mostess." Ferne McCann added: "Wow this is everything."

Sam said she was "obsessed" with the display

Not only did Sam have some incredible decorations, but she also ensured her Christmas party was extra magical for the youngsters - including her sister Billie's children Nelly and Arthur - by inviting Santa Claus and his elves round to visit. "Look who's hiding in the lounge," Sam captioned a photo, before showing the excited children meeting Santa.

