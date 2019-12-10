Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are among a number of celebrities who have showcased their stunning Christmas decorations in social media in recent weeks, sharing photos of the towering trees and beautiful ornaments both inside and outside their house. However, they revealed a big secret about their fabulous decorations in their podcast, At Home with the Williamses, and it makes us feel a lot better about our own more understated Christmas tree.

Ayda told listeners that they have a whole team of professional decorators to come in and transform their house for the festive season, who are also used by Hollywood stars such as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and the Kardashians.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have a professional decorator for their Christmas tree

"We have Mr Christmas in LA he's quite… Mr Christmas does every celebrity's tree. He does our tree," Ayda shared. "You have to book Mr Christmas like four months in advance and then he has these really handsome gay men – they're called elves and you have to refer to them as elf – and they're in the house, they're dressing bannisters, the tree, and it's a whole team that come in. Obviously I can't do that myself."

The couple admitted they felt like the team thought of them as "cheap", because they weren't willing to spend as much as some other celebrities like Justin and Jessica, who had "gone all out" with their own tree. Ayda said another drawback to the process is that they don't actually own many Christmas decorations, and their children Teddy, Charlie and Coco weren't as involved in creating special memories when they put their tree up.

Ayda decorated her own baubles with her children

"My thing is it dawned on me a couple of years ago that my kids will miss out on the joy of actually decorating the tree themselves because it's just like comes ready delivered and pretty, and while it's beautiful, there's no connection to the process," Ayda said, revealing that as a result she has decided to have a second tree in their bedroom that they can decorate as a family.

The mum-of-three explained: "So I thought no matter how messy and sloppy and whatever it looks like, it's really fun and they get so into it. We play the Christmas music, we put up decorations that we've made, little hodge podge kitsch things, and we string it with a garland and it's just like our thing."

