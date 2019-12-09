How to create a show-stopping Christmas doorway like Rochelle Humes and Kimberley Walsh Inspired by the celebrity Christmas doorways you've seen on Instagram? Here's how to make your own

We can't seem to go on Instagram at the moment without seeing the stunning festive displays at the homes of our favourite celebrities. From fairy lights and baubles to life-size nutcrackers and jaw-dropping arches, the bigger the better when it comes to these Christmas doorways, and it's making us want to turn our homes into a beautiful winter wonderland, too.

If you've been inspired to create your own show-stopping Christmas doorway, help is at hand from Early Hours London, the team responsible for the beautiful displays at the homes of Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch and Kimberley Walsh, not to mention several well-known restaurants and shops across the capital. Lizzie Powell and Latoyah Lovatt, owners of Early Hours London, have shared their top tips for transforming your home for the holidays and reveal the favourite of their celebrity projects…

Early Hours London transformed Rochelle and Marvin Humes' house

Where do you start when creating your amazing Christmas doorways?

Firstly we look at the type of door we're working with and what's physically possible, then we assess what blend aesthetically with the style of home, the surrounding planting and so forth.

RELATED: See the incredible Christmas doorways at celebrity homes

How long does it take to set up a scene like at Rochelle Humes or Kimberley Walsh's houses?

It's very difficult to provide an estimate as it depends on the type of doorway we're dressing and its complexity i.e. if it's made of glass we have to use a different type of fixing to one that's made of wood or if it was a listed building we're not allowed to make any fixings and this has a huge impact on how long it takes for something to be made. It can be anything from four hours to a full day because each project is unique with bespoke design.

Kimberley Walsh's sons were delighted with their Christmas doorway

What has been your favourite project to date?

Every year as the trends change as do our favourites! A current favourite is the Ivy Chelsea Garden installation because we loved working with the Narnia concept and it has been amazing to see so many people enjoying it. We have just finished a fantastic Christmas doorway for Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy and Rochelle Humes' is also a favourite because the country style entrance design is so fitting with the style of her home. Also although not festive one of our all-time favourite doorways to dress was the epic backdrop for Millie Mackintosh's wedding which was beautifully covered in HELLO!.

Early Hours London's display at Ivy Chelsea Garden restaurant in London (Photo: Nataly J Photography)

What should people consider before decorating their own doorways for Christmas?

Ensure you have access to an electric point because lights make all the difference to a Christmas display. In fact, more is more on the light front as the winter nights draw in early you really want that magical sparkle. Also, a big mistake people can easily make is not ensuring the components they are using are suitable for outside. For example, you don't want to use things that potentially run their dye onto brickwork! So make sure everything is water-resistant.

What are your top tips for getting started?

Take the time to consider your design and make sure you have a framework to work onto. Have that basic shape in mind throughout to keep your design focused.

The team also worked their magic at Abbey Clancy's house

How do you protect exterior decorations from rain or bad weather through the winter?

There isn't a great deal to do to protect from the elements apart from ensuring everything is as securely fixed as possible and all water-resistant (nothing paper-based or fabrics that may lose their colour or go limp in the rain or lights that aren't suitable for outdoor use).

MORE: The most stylish celebrity Christmas decorations of 2019

What are the top trends/ colour schemes/ themes for 2019?

This year we've definitely seen a revival of traditional Christmas themes especially around doorways. Red, gold and green are classically elegant. Another classic look that has been favoured is the Winter Wonderland/ White Christmas that fits well with more modern style homes.

Balthazar has been turned into a festive gingerbread house (Photo: Binky Nixon Photography)

Where are your favourite shops for Christmas decorations?

You cannot beat garden centres for an affordable mix of decorations, lights and an abundance of items specifically designed for outdoor areas.

READ: How to have a sustainable Christmas - from the tree to the dinner

What is an easy way for people to add some festive style to the front of their house?

Foliage is a very easy way to make your door more festive as it's readily available, you can even forage your own back garden. A little foliage garlanding around a doorway will look very classic and beautiful.

Will you be following up with spring-themed doorways?

Absolutely! Actually, before spring, we'll probably be creating Valentine's doorways to wow loved ones.

SHOP THE LOOK

ANSIO Christmas icicle lights, £24.98, Amazon

Snowscape bauble wreath, £40, John Lewis & Partners

Set of 4 outdoor wreath, garland and mini trees, £37.50, Argos

Nutcracker inflatable arch, £39.99, ALDI

Red present trio LED lights, £28, B&Q

Light-up nutcracker soldier, £70, Homebase

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.